Opening odds are set for the Buccaneers Week 1 matchup against Vikings

The NFL schedule has been released. We now know where and when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing their opponents. And when it comes to opening week, oddsmakers waste no time applying lines to games across the league.

With that said, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucs listed as a 7-point underdogs as the visiting team against the Vikings.

Point spread: Bucs +7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bucs +250, Vikings -300

Going into last season, Tampa Bay was favored not only in the first week of the season in Dallas, but for all of the first quarter of their slate of games in 2022. Of course a lot of that had to do with the fact Tom Brady was under center. With that taken into consideration it is understandable that oddsmakers may no longer view the Buccaneers as favorites in many matchups in 2023.

That is unless they prove to the world that they still have the talent without Brady (which they do).

As of now, the national media doesn’t seem to be too fond of the Bucs this season. We’ll see if that changes once the season gets underway and games start being played — and won.