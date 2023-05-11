NFL Schedule Release 2023: Buccaneers get a couple primetime games

The 2023 Buccaneers regular season schedule has been officially announced and boy will there be some upset fans this season. We already knew games at home would feature the typical divisional matchups while adding the Bears, Eagles, Jaguars, Lions, and Titans. Away games had them traveling to play the 49ers, Bills, Colts, Packers, Texans, and Vikings along with the annual trips to Charlotte, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

But now we can attach dates and times to those games.

Take a look at the full 2023 schedule posted below.

With no Tom Brady, the Bucs are still somewhat appealing to the rest of the NFL as well as the rest of the world (apparently). So the release of the Buccaneers schedule for this upcoming 2023 season is a bit of a surprise that they still got in on primetime with key matchups against the Eagles and Bills. And you know what, football is football and this team could very well surprise many inside and outside of the organization.

Feel free to start planning your travels accordingly, Bucs fans.