Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Schedule Release Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will find out Thursday when they will be playing their respective opponents this upcoming season. There will be plenty of leaks throughout the day but in typical NFL fashion nothing is “official” until they release the schedules — or until they start airing their NFL Network schedule release show because, well, that’s what they do.

We already know the Buccaneers will not be playing overseas this season. Obviously, the Bucs aren’t considered as marketable as they once were with Tom Brady on the roster.

Thanks, Tom.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tampa Bay will see it’s fair share of primetime games in 2023, albeit nowhere near as similar to the five games under the lights the previous two seasons. But the bigger question is, will they be awarded any?

Games at Raymond James Stadium feature the typical divisional matchups while adding the Bears, Eagles, Jaguars, Lions, and Titans and traveling to play the 49ers, Bills, Colts, Packers, Texans, and Vikings along with the annual trips to Charlotte, Atlanta, and New Orleans. We’ll find out soon enough when they’ll face these teams.

Get your calendars ready, Bucs fans.