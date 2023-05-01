Buccaneers 2023 NFL Draft Grade Roundup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just wrapped up yet another draft this season and there have been many different thoughts and opinions on the Bucs draft selections and how they did in this most recent draft. From adding depth along both lines, to not selecting a Quarterback, to getting players with lofty comparisons, there are many different viewpoints both good and bad about this recent Buccaneers draft. Let’s round up the grades and see what everybody had to say.

Summary: “Calijah Kancey, who reminds many of Aaron Donald even though he wasn’t nearly as productive at Pittsburgh. Still, it was a fine selection, as was Cody Mauch, a rock-steady guard who was a much-needed upgrade on the offensive line.”

Summary: “Despite some calls for them to take a quarterback, the primary objective for the Tampa Bay was to add depth in the trenches and it did just that.”

Summary: “The gap-toothed Mauch looks like he should play for the Lightning, but offers tackle/guard flexibility. Diaby is an upside pick.”

Summary: “Kancey brings versatility, explosiveness, and underrated leverage to the Bucs’ defensive line. Trading up for Mauch to fill in at guard made sense because he can also slide outside if the team needs him there.”

Summary: “Mauch played tackle in college and offers inside/outside versatility at 6-foot-5 and was dominant at North Dakota State in a gap rushing scheme with a 91.1 grade. He’ll need to improve as a pass protector, especially if he does stay at tackle, which may not be likely at the outset.”

Summary: “Keep an eye on fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis, a linebacker from Pittsburgh. Seventh-round receiver Trey Palmer can fly. This was a draft based on speed. They got faster.”

Summary: “The Buccaneers filled plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, but outside of the great start with Kancey and Mauch to fill voids on their offensive and defensive line, they underwhelmed with GM Jason Licht’s first post-Tom Brady draft.”

Summary: “This Bucs class isn’t flashy, but it shouldn’t go under the radar. General manager Jason Licht landed three really good players with his top selections.”