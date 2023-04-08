Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Tennessee Quarterback, Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker

DOB: 1/13/1998

1/13/1998 Height: 6’ 3”

6’ 3” Weight: 208 pounds

208 pounds Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC High School: James B. Dudley High School, Greensboro, NC

James B. Dudley High School, Greensboro, NC College: Virginia Tech University & University of Tennessee

Combine Results:

Hands: 10 1/2”

10 1/2” Arms: 33”

33” Wingspan: 79”

High School Achievements: Hendon Hooker attended James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. During his high school career Hooker threw for over 6,000 yards, with 55 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for over 2,900 yards and 48 touchdowns. He earned NC Preps’ All-State Player of the Year and was named to the Associated Press All-State team twice. He led Dudley to two state championships and was the 2016 championship MVP after scoring six touchdowns. He also played basketball at Dudley and was a three-time All-Metro conference selection. Hooker was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, and ESPN.

College Career: Hooker chose to attend Virginia Tech University out of high school. As a sophomore in 2019, he saw action in 10 games, and helped the Hokies to qualify for the Belk Bowl against Kentucky. In 2020, Hooker appeared in eight of the Hokies’ 11 games. The season was mainly a disappointment, as Virginia Tech finished with a record of 5-6.

In 2021, Hooker transferred to the University of Tennessee. He played in 13 games for the Vols and led them to an appearance in the Music City Bowl. Hooker led the SEC in adjusted passing yards per attempt and passing efficiency rating. In his senior season in 2022, Hooker led the Vols to an 8-0 start, and the top spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina, which ended his season. Despite not being able to finish the season, Hooker was named First-Team All-SEC and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Strengths:

High IQ, high character, and a natural team leader.

Pocket-passer size with dual-threat athleticism.

Above average footwork that stays consistent, dialed in, and is on par with any other QB in the year’s class.

Has a quick release, live arm, and delivers tight spirals on the majority of his throws.

Very accurate on intermediate, and short throws.

Avoids risky throws, which keeps interceptions to a minimum.

Plays with rhythm and keeps plays on schedule.

Weaknesses:

Suffered an ACL injury in a late season game against South Carolina.

Needs to add more weight to stand up to the physical punishment in the NFL.

Was not required to go through pro-style progressions at Tennessee.

Has a tendency to hold the ball too long and make panicked throws.

Was inconsistent with placement on deep throws and did not show the touch to be able to drop ball in the bucket.

Needs to keep his head up and look to pass when he gets out of the pocket, instead of tucking, and running.

How he fits in with the Bucs:

Hendon Hooker has the potential to become a high-performing starter in the NFL. He will need time to recover from his ACL injury, build his strength, and learn the complexities of an NFL offense. Being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a perfect situation for him, and the team. Kyle Trask, and the recently signed Baker Mayfield, are the quarterbacks that will be competing for the starting position in 2023. This would give Hooker the opportunity to learn from the sideline, while he continues to strengthen his body. If he continues to improve, and put in the work required, Hooker could eventually become the Bucs starter, and lead the team for years to come.

Hooker has been projected to be drafted as high as the second round, and as low as the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft. What are your thoughts Buccaneer fans? How much potential do you see in Hooker?