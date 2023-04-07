Safety Ryan Neal excited to be with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday the addition of their new safety, former Seahawk Ryan Neal.

While talking to the media, Neal talked about what a great opportunity it is to be in Tampa Bay.

“It’s funny – it’s not really a welcome. I’ve been telling people, I’ve been down here for the past four to five years – I train down here. It’s like home, part two, to me. This is a sweet opportunity, for real. I couldn’t pass it up – I could not pass it up. Like I said, what better place to be than Tampa? I love it down here, love the energy and the familiarity. I’m glad to be here.”

Neal (6-3, 200) enters his sixth NFL season since signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a college free agent in 2018. Neal has appeared in 47 career games between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, totaling 148 tackles (103 solo), 16 passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In 2022, Neal established career highs in games started (10), tackles (66), solo tackles (45), passes defensed (eight), tackles for loss (four) and forced fumbles (two). According to Pro Football Focus, Neal’s 82.0 grade in 2022 was fourth highest among all safeties, with his 84.4 coverage grade ranking third among safeties. He received 14 Associated Press All-Pro votes in 2022, second-most among NFC safeties.

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)