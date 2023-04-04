SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans like the direction the team is heading

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been heavily scrutinized since the Todd Bowles-led team had a disappointing 2022 season. But since free agency, it appears something has changed.

At least among the fans.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, fans were asked if they like the direction of the team. 71-percent of the fans say yes.

In a secondary poll that may tie-in to the confidence of the fans in the team, SB Nation asked fans across their NFL platforms if those fan bases felt their respective team ownership groups should sell the team.

Tampa Bay fans have actually warmed up to the Glazer family and wouldn’t mind them sticking around it seems.

Of course, we’re just in the offseason. We’ll see if all this changes as we get into the regular season and how it progresses from there.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.