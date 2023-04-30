Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in pool in tragic accident

There is some unfortunate news to share this Sunday afternoon. Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in a family pool Sunday morning. The news was first reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

According to the report, efforts were made to revive the child but the attempts were unsuccessful.

According to Tampa Police, officers responded to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park area of Tampa just before 9:30 a.m. in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The police do not suspect any wrongdoing of any kind as the report adds this tragic event appears to be a mere accident.

The Buccaneers have also released a statement.

Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.

Here at Bucs Nation, our thoughts and prayers are indeed with the Barrett family.