Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 UDFA Tracker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2023 NFL Draft with seven selections, including a late round trade that got them back into the sixth round for the cost of a 2024 fifth round pick. With a lot of focus on speed and pass rush, the Bucs’ 2023 draft haul is as follows;

Round 1 (19) - DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Round 2 (48) - OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota St

Round 3 (82) - EDGE Yaya Diaby, Louisville

Round 5 (153) - LB SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Round 5 (171) - TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Round 6 (181) - DB Josh Hayes, Kansas St.

Round 6 (191) - WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Round 6 (196) - EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

So now that the draft is over, the Buccaneers will turn their attention to players that weren’t drafted to bring in and compete for jobs. They’ve had some luck in the past finding undrafted gems that became contributors to the team like tight end Cam Brate, running back Earnest Graham, tackle Demar Dotson, defensive end Michael Bennett, tackle Donald Penn, and linebacker Shelton Quarles. There’s always a player or two that goes from undrafted to making the 53-man roster - even if it’s just as a special teams player to start with. Last season, that guy was Deven Thompkins.

So with positional needs like running back, quarterback, safety, wide receiver, and tight end among places where the Bucs still need to find depth, here is a running list of the undrafted players the Buccaneers are bringing in.

*Note: Tweets appear with the most recent at the top

Former #Oklahoma C/OG Chris Murray is signing with the #Bucs, source tells @theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2023

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Silas Dzansi indicated in his Instagram he has signed with the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/cgUPmg4YYr — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 30, 2023

Two more undrafted rookie receivers for Bucs -- Furman's Ryan Miller (72 catches, 726 yards, 12 TDs) and Maryland's Rakim Jarrett (40 catches, 471 yards, 3 TDs). Bucs adding depth quickly to receiving room. Up to nine total UDFA signings now, about halfway there. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 30, 2023

#Bucs are signing Tennessee MLB Jeremy Banks as an undrafted free agent. — PewterReport ‍☠️ (@PewterReport) April 30, 2023

Another undrafted rookie signing for Bucs -- Rutgers safety Chris Izien. Ran a 4.42 40, had 41 career starts in college. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, reportedly signing with Bucs, had a 5th/6th round grade from @dpbrugler. Rushed for 1,496 yards and 12 TDs in 2021, then 1,060 and 11 TDs this past season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

UDFA Sean Tucker is signing with the #Buccaneers, per his agency. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 29, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing my client Tanner Taula (TE, Illinois State) to a rookie free agent deal. Has a great opportunity to make it there with his size and versatility. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 29, 2023

#Bucs signing Shepherd RB Ronnie Brown, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2023

#Buccaneers sign Arkansas kicker Jake Bates (Tomball), per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Kansas State WR Kade Warner to the #Buccaneers. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 29, 2023

