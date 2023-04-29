 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 UDFA Tracker

The NFL Draft may be over, but there are plenty of players that will get an opportunity as undrafted free agents

By James Yarcho Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: APR 29 Buccaneers Press Conference Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2023 NFL Draft with seven selections, including a late round trade that got them back into the sixth round for the cost of a 2024 fifth round pick. With a lot of focus on speed and pass rush, the Bucs’ 2023 draft haul is as follows;

Round 1 (19) - DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

Round 2 (48) - OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota St

Round 3 (82) - EDGE Yaya Diaby, Louisville

Round 5 (153) - LB SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Round 5 (171) - TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Round 6 (181) - DB Josh Hayes, Kansas St.

Round 6 (191) - WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Round 6 (196) - EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

So now that the draft is over, the Buccaneers will turn their attention to players that weren’t drafted to bring in and compete for jobs. They’ve had some luck in the past finding undrafted gems that became contributors to the team like tight end Cam Brate, running back Earnest Graham, tackle Demar Dotson, defensive end Michael Bennett, tackle Donald Penn, and linebacker Shelton Quarles. There’s always a player or two that goes from undrafted to making the 53-man roster - even if it’s just as a special teams player to start with. Last season, that guy was Deven Thompkins.

So with positional needs like running back, quarterback, safety, wide receiver, and tight end among places where the Bucs still need to find depth, here is a running list of the undrafted players the Buccaneers are bringing in.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Bucs at +6500 to win the Super Bowl which are the second best odds in the NFC South, trailing only the New Orleans Saints.

*Note: Tweets appear with the most recent at the top

For more on this, the NFL Draft, and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers be sure to subscribe to the Locked On Bucs Podcast with James Yarcho and David Harrison on YouTube or your favorite podcast app!!

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...