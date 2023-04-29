 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Day 3 Pick Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to have five picks on day three - follow the action here

With the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft now upon us, the Buccaneers look to fill in various depth spots throughout the roster with those who can contribute when needed, especially on special teams. That all will be addressed in the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As of now, the Buccaneers are scheduled to have five picks, but have a while to wait before their first one. They don’t currently have a fourth rounder - but we know GM Jason Licht likes to wheel and deal so don’t be surprised if he moves into the fourth round by using some of his current - and future - draft capital if a player they love slips within grasp.

The Bucs have picks 153 and 175 in the fifth round, picks 181 and 196 in the sixth round, and pick 252 in the seventh round. They used pick 179 in the sixth round to move up two spots on Friday to draft offensive lineman Cody Mauch out of North Dakota State.

Be sure to follow along the action below and enjoy each other’s company in the comments below!

