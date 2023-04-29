Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Draft Day 3 Pick Thread

With the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft now upon us, the Buccaneers look to fill in various depth spots throughout the roster with those who can contribute when needed, especially on special teams. That all will be addressed in the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As of now, the Buccaneers are scheduled to have five picks, but have a while to wait before their first one. They don’t currently have a fourth rounder - but we know GM Jason Licht likes to wheel and deal so don’t be surprised if he moves into the fourth round by using some of his current - and future - draft capital if a player they love slips within grasp.

The Bucs have picks 153 and 175 in the fifth round, picks 181 and 196 in the sixth round, and pick 252 in the seventh round. They used pick 179 in the sixth round to move up two spots on Friday to draft offensive lineman Cody Mauch out of North Dakota State.

With the No. 153 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected LB SirVocea Dennis out of the University of Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/DclDgBbcen — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) April 29, 2023

SirVocea Dennis was drafted with pick 153 of round 5 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.28 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 723 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Qtg6dLBpJu pic.twitter.com/J42zjk8NdH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Dane Brugler had Dennis listed as his 13th ranked ILB of this class in his Beast Draft Guide. Pegged him as a 5th rounder who is an immediate ST player and someone with the skills to contribute to the defense — James Yarcho (@JYarcho_BUCS) April 29, 2023

153. #Bucs select LB SirVocea Dennis, good size, undersized frame, above average to good athleticism, burst, quickness, range & movement skills, great play recognition & instincts, good cover skills, good techniques, depth WLB & special teamer #NFLDraft — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) April 29, 2023

Tampa Bay selects Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis 153rd overall



‍☠️ 90.6 PFF Grade last season (4th among LB's) pic.twitter.com/3uqHnMh6B0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

TB moved up for Purdue TE Payne Durham. #Rams sent 171 for 175 and 252 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Payne Durham is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.58 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 379 out of 1104 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6dNmi9lV44 pic.twitter.com/DEy8wTdW8R — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 16, 2023

Power five yards AFTER catch leaders by position



RB: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame - 90

WR: Zay Flowers, Boston College - 95

TE: Payne Durham, Purdue - 92 pic.twitter.com/lTKqpCJDl3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2021

New Bucs tight end Payne Durham is 6-5, 253 pounds, had 56 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last year for Purdue. Big target but not necessarily a fast one -- ran the 40 in 4.87 seconds -- but certainly productive in the Big Ten the last two seasons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

PAYNE DURHAM RUMBLED 62 YARDS TO THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/0R9Ss8Tr5z — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Buccaneers move up to get one of the best remaining TEs in Payne Durham. Classic in-line tight end who can block and make catches in traffic. Has really great ball skills: pic.twitter.com/6uew7YX5As — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Payne Durham TD and he passes it to new Bucs Guard Cody Mauch for the spike pic.twitter.com/Jx6zQc0wTQ — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) April 29, 2023

The @Buccaneers got an All-B1G pass-catching TE. His 21 TDs rank 5th in program history, including WRs.



Ready to watch @pdurham22 find the end zone on Sundays!#ProBoilers | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Lm98UK0dFB — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 29, 2023

The Bucs use the first of their remaining sixth-round picks, number 181, on Kansas State DB Josh Hayes. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 29, 2023

Buccaneers add a versatile and physical DB in Josh Hayes. Played corner at North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas State and shifting to safety. Smart football player. Dude likes to hit people: pic.twitter.com/V7PZps7dsU — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Late-round picks can always bring a difference of opinion -- Bucs used a sixth-round pick on Kansas State DB Josh Hayes, who @dpbrugler had rated as the No. 89 cornerback in this class, with draftable grades on 34 of those. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

We've traded pick #191 to Tampa Bay for a 2024 5th round pick. pic.twitter.com/R78D3pk7Bj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2023

Trade details pic.twitter.com/EiAyRfH4bv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 29, 2023

With the 191st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Trey Palmer. Here’s the official TDN scouting report on the WR out of Nebraska.https://t.co/TVbD9N8frm#NFLDraft | #RatedRookie | #GoBucs — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) April 29, 2023

Trey Palmer is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.16 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1170 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/06ekBS7Rif pic.twitter.com/fTfWvLHTqx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Trey Palmer: 89.3 PFF Grade this season



1st among Power 5 WRs⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rRFLHy8oia — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 20, 2022

Fastest 40 Times (WRs):



Trey Palmer, Nebraska: 4.33s

Derius Davis, TCU: 4.36s

Matt Landers, Arkansas: 4.37s pic.twitter.com/n9vOycRHwV — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 4, 2023

Bucs traded a 2024 fifth-rounder to grab Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer in the sixth round -- incredibly fast at 4.33 in the 40. Had a breakout year with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns after starting his college career at LSU. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

The Bucs' last pick of the draft (at least I THINK it will be the last pick), at number 196, is Eastern Michigan OLB Jose Ramirez. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 29, 2023

Jose Ramirez is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.11 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 309 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/72e0CeyQEM pic.twitter.com/IHV4Gl3ZZg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

Jose Ramirez highlights pic.twitter.com/0PLxcfESHr — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 29, 2023