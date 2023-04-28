2023 NFL Draft Round 3: Buccaneers select linebacker YaYa Diaby

The Buccaneers began their Friday evening with the selection of North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch. In the third round, the continued the trend of drafting quality players.

With the 82nd overall pick, the Bucs select Louisville linebacker YaYa Diaby. Below is NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein ‘s draft report on Tampa Bay’s new linebacker.

Strengths

Gets out of stance and up the field in a hurry.

Lateral burst works well for him in gaming rush fronts.

Effective setting blockers into picks on twist loops.

Uses punch-and-pull technique to yank blockers off-balance.

Separates at point of attack with sharp punch into full extension.

Finds the football through contact and movement.

Short-area acceleration to chase down his targets.

Weaknesses