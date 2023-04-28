SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans grade the selection of Calijah Kancey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had many holes on their roster on top of several question marks entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Fortunately, they were able to address one in particular on the defensive side of the ball.

On Thursday evening, the Bucs selected defensive lineman Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick. While the pick was a very good one to make, we took to the polls to ask the fans what they thought of the pick.

The majority likes that selection as the latest SB Nation Reacts poll shows below.

Tampa now sets their attention towards Friday night for Rounds 2 and 3 where there are still plenty of prospects left.

The draft is set to begin at 7:00 PM EST.

