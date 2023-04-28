 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buccaneers Fans React to Calijah Kancey Selection

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have mixed reactions to Calijah Kancey selection at 19

By James Yarcho
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t please everyone, right? While the NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events for sports fans every year, many think they know what’s best for their favorite team more so than those in charge of running them. Others roll and support whatever the lead brass do. Some just wait and see how things shake out.

It’s no different now after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Pitt Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey at pick 19. Just a friendly reminder that this is the pick I made for the Bucs in the SB Nation mock draft back on April 12.

But what do Bucs fans think of the pick now that it’s done? With players like Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison or edge rusher Nolan Smith sitting there at 19, did Bucs fans like the selection of Kancey to come in and help Vita Vea in the trenches?

Safe to say that one of the draft watch parties in the area was less than excited;

Meanwhile, others were less than thrilled to have their team face Kancey twice a year;

Here are some of the best reactions - from both sides of the aisle;

Regardless of the mixed reaction - as most picks will get over the weekend - the Bucs are certainly excited to get a guy to come in and help the pass rush that struggled so mightily throughout the 2022 season. And Jason Licht says the Aaron Donald comparisons aren’t exactly fair, but...

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast five days a week!

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...