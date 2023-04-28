Buccaneers Fans React to Calijah Kancey Selection

You can’t please everyone, right? While the NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events for sports fans every year, many think they know what’s best for their favorite team more so than those in charge of running them. Others roll and support whatever the lead brass do. Some just wait and see how things shake out.

It’s no different now after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Pitt Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey at pick 19. Just a friendly reminder that this is the pick I made for the Bucs in the SB Nation mock draft back on April 12.

But what do Bucs fans think of the pick now that it’s done? With players like Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison or edge rusher Nolan Smith sitting there at 19, did Bucs fans like the selection of Kancey to come in and help Vita Vea in the trenches?

Safe to say that one of the draft watch parties in the area was less than excited;

Here’s Reaction on #Bucs 1st rd pick Calijah Kancey DT Pitt.

Fans were just glad it wasn’t Will Levis@BigStormBrewing Ybor

Details @JoeBucsFan pic.twitter.com/hDZSxOvaiL — rock riley (@realrockriley) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, others were less than thrilled to have their team face Kancey twice a year;

Calijah Kancey was my favorite DT in the class, despite not being a fit for the New Orleans #Saints. Glad to see him as a top-20 pick, not glad to see him in the division. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 28, 2023

Here are some of the best reactions - from both sides of the aisle;

Bucs trying to get back to sacking the QB. You’re not going to be able to double team Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. Let’s Go! ‍☠️ — Mike DeSantis (@MichaelDeSantis) April 28, 2023

Steal of the draft Calijah Kancey!!! — Thee Dapper Dad (@theedapperdad) April 28, 2023

@Youbucthat & I air out some instant reax on the #GoBucs 1st round selection of Calijah Kancey, DT (Pitt)@TalkThePlankTTP ️ pic.twitter.com/2VySpEcItz — Salty Buccaneer ‍☠️ ⬜️ (@SaltyBuc91) April 28, 2023

Don't like this pick at all — Naresh #WrESTleMANia (@DeadlyNaresh) April 28, 2023

watched this dude the last 2 years at Pitt. y'all got a good one — Josh (@JoshMizikarDZNs) April 28, 2023

Thank you for not taking Levis — Kiersten (@KierstenJ1994) April 28, 2023

NOLAN SMITH WAS ON THE BOARD!!! — GierachLegacy (@Ggier0307) April 28, 2023

Yessir build them trenches! — ‍☠️OFFSEASON SHEFF ‍☠️ (@Tylersheff) April 28, 2023

Regardless of the mixed reaction - as most picks will get over the weekend - the Bucs are certainly excited to get a guy to come in and help the pass rush that struggled so mightily throughout the 2022 season. And Jason Licht says the Aaron Donald comparisons aren’t exactly fair, but...

Video: Bucs GM Jason Licht says it isn’t fair to compare first-round pick Calijah Kancey to Aaron Donald … pic.twitter.com/nqwKSjMOzN — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 28, 2023

