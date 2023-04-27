2023 NFL Draft: Buccaneers select Calijah Kancey

At the NFL Draft, the Buccaneers waited patiently for their names to be called at No. 19. With names like running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback Anthony Richardson, and offensive lineman Darnell Wright off the board, Tampa Bay sat back and let the draft come to them.

And so with that said, the Buccaneers selected defensive lineman Calijah Kancey.

Bucs Nation’s James Yarcho selected Kancey as he represented the Buccaneers draft selection as part of the SB Nation’s mock draft. Here’s what he had to say of his selection:

Kancey, the 6’1 280-pound junior from Miami, has the combination of speed and power that Todd Bowles would love to add to the front three. With Logan Hall — last year’s first pick of the second round — still being a question mark and not showing the growth in his rookie season you would have hoped for, Kancey is an immediate plug-and-play guy.

With a 4.67-second 40 and a 1.64-second 10-yard split, Kancey has some explosion in him that the Bucs would gladly welcome to their defense. In three seasons as a Pitt Panther, Kancey racked up 34.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks, getting 14.5 of those in his second and third years.