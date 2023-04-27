SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans nearly split on trading Devin White during the NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2023 NFL Draft with lots of question marks throughout the roster. With nine picks in this year’s draft, the team hopes to answer some of those questions.

Will linebacker be one of those question marks?

With the news of veteran linebacker Devin White requesting a trade, we asked Bucs fans if the team should move White during the draft. The small majority of the fan base feels they should.

The team is on record saying they have no intention of trading their stud linebacker (and this guy feels they shouldn’t). However, we all know how the NFL world works and if they get an offer they can’t refuse, general manager Jason Licht would most likely pull the trigger.

In another poll, fans were asked which position they feel is of highest priority to address heading into this evening.

A big majority of Tampa Bay fans feel the offensive line should be tops on the team’s board.

Everything will begin to unfold Thursday evening when the draft kicks off live from Kansas City, MO at 8:00 PM EST.

