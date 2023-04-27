NFL Draft 2023: Tracking the Buccaneers on Day 1

With the 19th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select…

Those are the words we will finally hear this evening as the Bucs and the rest of the NFL will be partaking in the league’s annual draft. With many holes throughout the roster, Tampa Bay will look to address a major need with their first pick tonight.

But where does their highest priority lie along their roster? Fans recently took to the polls and voted the Bucs highest priority should be the offensive line. With an emphasis on running the football and protecting either quarterback Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield this season, it’s easy to understand why the Bucs should spend their first round selection there.

Though that may not be as concrete as many feel as there are still many ways tonight can go for the Buccaneers whether it be a trade of sorts (Devin White involved somehow?) or addressing the defensive of the ball. Still, there is a lot this team can do — and will do — outside of this evening.

And the Buccaneers pick is in.

With the 19th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EqPt9BewzS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 28, 2023

For those hoping Robinson would fall — and for the “experts” that misled the masses — Bucs had no realistic shot at him.

Falcons build on their run game and take the draft's consensus top back in Texas' Bijan Robinson at 8. https://t.co/mZlM990km1 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 28, 2023

Sorry, Gators-Bucs fans…