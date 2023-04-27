2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

The wait is over. The league’s selection show is here. The NFL Draft will be kicking off this evening from Kansas City, MO. There will be lots of uncertainty Thursday as many pundits have their mock draft boards all over the place. Thankfully we’ll know soon enough who gets drafted where.

For the Buccaneers, they hold nine picks in this year’s draft:

Round 1 - Pick 19, 19th Overall

Round 2 - Pick 19, 50th Overall

Round 3 - Pick 19, 82nd Overall

Round 5 - Pick 19, 153rd Overall

Round 5 - Pick 41, 175th Overall

Round 6 - Pick 2, 179th Overall

Round 6 - Pick 4, 181st Overall

Round 6 - Pick 19, 196th Overall

Round 7 - Pick 35, 252nd Overall

But first thing’s first, and that is Day 1 of the draft. Below is the information for how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft.

Enjoy Round 1, Bucs fans!

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Location: Kansas City, MO

Start time: 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+, NFL.com, and individual team sites (in this case, Buccaneers.com)

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook