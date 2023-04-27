2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

The wait is over. The league’s selection show is here. The NFL Draft will be kicking off this evening from Kansas City, MO. There will be lots of uncertainty Thursday as many pundits have their mock draft boards all over the place. Thankfully we’ll know soon enough who gets drafted where.
For the Buccaneers, they hold nine picks in this year’s draft:
- Round 1 - Pick 19, 19th Overall
- Round 2 - Pick 19, 50th Overall
- Round 3 - Pick 19, 82nd Overall
- Round 5 - Pick 19, 153rd Overall
- Round 5 - Pick 41, 175th Overall
- Round 6 - Pick 2, 179th Overall
- Round 6 - Pick 4, 181st Overall
- Round 6 - Pick 19, 196th Overall
- Round 7 - Pick 35, 252nd Overall
But first thing’s first, and that is Day 1 of the draft. Below is the information for how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft.
Enjoy Round 1, Bucs fans!
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Location: Kansas City, MO
Start time: 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time
TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL Network
Streaming: NFL+, NFL.com, and individual team sites (in this case, Buccaneers.com)
Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio
Loading comments...