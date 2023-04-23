Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Texas A&M Running Back Devon Achane

During this process, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Buccaneers and Texas running back Bijan Robinson. We even wrote a profile on him and his fit in Tampa Bay just a few days ago.

However, that would require the Bucs selecting him in the first round. Is that worth it? If Jason Licht deems that it is not, then he could maybe look to draft another running back from the state of Texas in the later rounds. That’s where Texas A&M’s Devon Achane comes in.

Devon Achane’s Collegiate Career

Th 5’9, 185-pound Achane is a junior who started the last two seasons for the Aggies. In 2021, he rushed for 910 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also contributed to the passing game, catching 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

In his senior year, he rushed for 1,102 yards along with eight rushing touchdowns and saw an uptick in his receptions with 36, but the explosiveness in the passing game wasn’t there as much as he had 196 yards and three scores.

A big theme in his career is the ability to generate explosive plays running the ball. In his junior season, he had a 68-yard run and during his senior year recorded a 65-yard run. He also did not cough the ball up one during his career so he is pretty reliable in that regard.

Pro Day and Scouting Combine

Achane ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, which led all running backs that participated. He also recorded a 33” vertical jump but decided to not do any more drills at the combine. After having an impressive 40 time at the combine, he decided not to do the drill at his pro day. Instead he recorded a 4.36 shuttle time as well as 7.05 on the three-cone drill. He also recorded a 111” broad jump.

What Achane Could Do For The Bucs In 2023

He could come in and be a solid back to pair with Rachaad White. Achane is not likely a bell cow running back, but he can be someone who provides a spark to the offense. Rachaad White has developed into a nice pass catcher out of the backfield, so Achane would likely only see time on early downs.

White is a promising prospect with potential, and there are a lot of things to like about his game, but one thing he lacks is top-end speed. That is something Achane could give Tampa Bay’s offense. White could be the thunder, while Achane is the lightning.

Three-Year Outlook

Three years from now, Achane may be in line to replace Rachaad White if he develops and White becomes a free agent. I know that seems far down the line, but the only running backs who aren’t replaced often are the elite ones and while White might be a solid player, I don’t know if he has the ability to be a top 5 or 6 running back in the game.

With that, there is certainly a world where White could either price himself out of Tampa Bay or have his play drop off. That would allow Achane to step in and get more playing time.

Stock Report

There is a chance that Achane could find himself drafted on Day 2, but due to the amount of running backs potentially available on Day 2, it could push him down the board. The tough thing for Tampa is they don’t have a 4th round pick, which may have been the sweet spot for a guy like him.

If the Buccaneers want him, they may have to bite the bullet and pick him in the 3rd round or try to move up into the 4th for him. Either way, Achane could provide a nice value for any team on late day two/early day three.

On The Clock...

Let’s hear it Bucs fans, what do you think of Devon Achane’s potential fit in Tampa Bay? Vote in the poll and discuss in the comment section!