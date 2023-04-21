Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Illinois Running Back, Chase Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from former starting running back Leonard Fournette this offseason. It was a move that was made in an effort to save the Bucs money against the cap space, but also to look to the future with younger players at the position. The team currently has former third-round pick Rachaad White, and recent free agent addition Chase Edmonds at the position but could always add more backs to the stable currently available. Let’s look at one possible option in running back Chase Brown out of Illinois.

Chase Brown’s Collegiate Career

Brown had a fantastic final two years while at Illinois. Brown Finished with 2648 rushing yards (1643 in his senior season), and 18 total touchdowns (10 rushing and 3 receiving in his senior season). Brown also finished with 498 total rushing attempts in his final two seasons with an incredible 328 attempts in his Senior season.

Pro Day and NFL Scouting Combine

Brown put in some great work at the NFL combine running a 4.43 40-yard dash, a 1.53 10-yard split, a 40” Vertical Jump, a 10’ 7” Broad Jump, and 25 reps on the bench press. Given Brown’s size of 5/9 and ½” and 209 pounds, this is overall great athleticism for the smaller, bruising running back.

What Brown can do for the Bucs in 2023

The Bucs already have their elusive backs in Rachaad White and in Chase Edmonds so that will not be where Brown will see a role for himself. However, Brown would be a great addition as a power back as the team has lost a lot of power that they had after the release of Leonard Fournette. Brown would figure into a lot of short-yardage situations as well as any power running that the Bucs would like to do in their new offense going into the upcoming season.

Three Year-Outlook

Brown gives you a back that offers a lot of power in year number one with a lot of room to grow in the following years. Edmonds is currently on a one-year deal and Brown could see his role continue to grow as a backup back or possibly even a starter if he continues to play well during the early portions of his career.

Stock Report

Brown figures to be a mid-round pick at this point of the pre-draft process as there are many talented backs in the early to middle rounds of the draft already. The Bucs have brought Brown in for a top-30 visit during the pre-draft process but there should be plenty of interest from other teams as well regarding the power back in the coming days leading up to the Draft.

On the Clock…

Let us know your thoughts and opinions Bucs fans! Do you want to see the Bucs draft Chase Brown? Let us know!