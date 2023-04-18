Tristan Wirfs has been putting in work at both tackle positions

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to part ways with long-time left tackle Donovan Smith. Most of Donovan Smith’s career was spent under a microscope. Fans were never shy about offering critiques, sometimes rather harsh, of the former second round pick. While Smith may have never been mistaken for an elite left tackle, he was an iron man for the Bucs and his absence leaves Tampa Bay with a gaping hole at a premium position.

In 2020, the Buccaneers traded up to draft Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa. As a highly touted prospect Wirfs would come in and immediately take over a starting position. Tampa Bay had secured their two bodyguards for Tom Brady, and they were off to the Super Bowl. Now, just a little more than 24 months since the Bucs tasted championship glory, the team is looking for its next generation of bookend tackles. The draft and free agency are viable ways to fill the franchise’s vacancy at left tackle but many in the fan base have had different ideas.



Since the Wirfs’ arrival he has been a certified star. In his rookie season, the former Iowa Hawkeye had the play and presence of a long-tenured veteran. Wirfs’ instant credibility stirred the pot with even greater frequency and led to fans constantly speculating on Donovan Smith’s future with the organization—

“Should the Buccaneers move on from Donvan Smith?”

“What if the Bucs move Wirfs to left tackle and cut Donovan?”

The fan outpouring raged forward in favor of a positional change for Tristan Wirfs and change of scenery for Donovan Smith.

This may be one of the rare moments in the NFL where fans get their wish. The Buccaneers have officially parted ways with Smith and when Tristan Wirfs stepped to the podium this week, he was asked about the current state of Tampa Bay’s left tackle position.

Tristan Wirfs Excited to ‘Establish a New Culture’ | Press Conference - YouTube

“Yeah, I’ve definitely been working it just in case. I’ve been working both.”

He did go on to clarify that he has not been directly told that the Buccaneers plan to use him at left tackle.

“I don’t think anything's been confirmed, I’ve been seeing what everyone on Twitter says so… Whatever happens, happens. I’ll be ready, but yeah, I have been working it.”

The quote is not confirmation of any position change, Wirfs made that clear. It is confirmation of one thing however, the team, at least in some regard, agrees with its fanbase. Tristan Wirfs at left tackle is a potential option.



Poll Should the Buccaneers move Tristan Wirfs to left tackle? Yes, this was always destined to happen.

If we can’t find someone in the draft it’s probably a good idea.

No! He’s great where he is! DON’T FIX WHAT AIN’T BROKE! vote view results 39% Yes, this was always destined to happen. (11 votes)

39% If we can’t find someone in the draft it’s probably a good idea. (11 votes)

21% No! He’s great where he is! DON’T FIX WHAT AIN’T BROKE! (6 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

For more Bucs coverage follow us on Twitter:

@Will_Walsh_NFL

@Bucs_Nation

...Also on YouTube:

@Will_Walsh_NFL