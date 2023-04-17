Kyle Trask ‘excited’ about Buccaneers new offense

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their offseason workout program on Monday, the team saw a lot of faces no longer in the facility while there were some familiar ones — and younger.

One of those is quarterback Kyle Trask.

The 25-year-old is entering his third season and is finally getting a chance to be the starter after sitting in veteran-heavy quarterbacks room. With that chance comes a new offense, and a new offense Trask is looking forward to playing in.

“I’m very, very excited about this new offense,” Trask said on Monday. “I’m loving every part of it so far, and if you look back to what they were able to do in Seattle last year, it’s a very quarterback-friendly offense. They do a great job of tying the run and the pass game together, putting themselves in the best position possible. I think that’s going to be very good for the people in this building. I noticed this morning, it’s going to be a very young team, a lot of new faces, so it’s going to be very important for us to have, not necessarily a simpler system, but a system that allows us to play fast and play confidently.”

As for that opportunity, Trask understands that leading the new offense isn’t going to be handed to him. He understands he’ll be given the opportunity to compete for the starting job as he confirmed the team has told him it’ll be just that.

A competition.

“I’ve just been told it’s an open competition, but at the end of the day I know that the team’s going to do what they have to do to put whoever on the field that’s going to allow our team to be the most successful,” said Trask. “For me, I feel this time I just really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make this team succeed. Fortunately enough, I’ve had two years of prior experience with a very veteran quarterback room, and there’s a lot to take away from that. I’m going to try to implement some of those styles and routines that they had into my routine, and hopefully that will make us more successful at the end of the day.

“This is a good opportunity for me, and a great opportunity for me to compete with someone like Baker [Mayfield], who’s definitely proven himself in this league. So, it will be very fun to get to know him and compete with him every day.”

Trask got his first taste of an NFL regular season game when he played briefly in a meaningless season finale in Atlanta just a few months ago. His patience and approach to soaking it all in behind a guy like Tom Brady may finally pay off this season.