Bucs announce the signing of Feiler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed free agent guard Matt Feiler (FI-ler).

Feiler (6-6, 330) enters his eighth NFL season since signing with the Houston Texans as a college free agent in 2014. He has appeared in 79 career games, making 73 starts, between the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-20) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021-22).

Feiler became a full-time starter with the Steelers in 2018 and has started 72 of his last 73 games played. In his career, he has logged 3,234 snaps at left guard and 1,599 snaps at right tackle. Per TruMedia, Feiler’s 2,208 offensive snaps over the last two seasons lead all offensive linemen. His 1,150 offensive snaps in 2022 were the most by any player in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Feiler received a 74.0 overall grade in 2021, the fourth-highest mark among left guards with 1,000-or-more snaps that season. His run blocking grade of 78.5 was second-highest among left guards with 1,000-or-more snaps, trailing only former Buccaneer Ali Marpet.

Staying with the offensive line theme, offensive lineman Nick Leverett signed his exclusive rights tender.

This according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers’ starting guard Nick Leverett signed his exclusive rights tender today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)