Tampa Bay announces the return of the Creamsicles

The 2023 season will represent a tremendous amount of change for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however one change promises to be a familiar one. The Bucs released a video on the team’s official YouTube channel ceremonially announcing the return of Bucco Bruce and Tampa’s famed orange uniforms of the franchise’s inception.

2023 will not be the first time that the Buccaneers have sported ‘Bucco Bruce’ as their throwback look. The orange jerseys of yesteryear were sprinkled in as Sunday alternates, before the NFL implemented the infamous ‘One helmet rule.’ The rule would force the Buccaneers to have only one helmet that players could wear during a season, making the white helmets of Tampa’s throwbacks ineligible. While it seems like ages since fans have been able to root for the team sporting their original creamsicle-orange look, current team captain Lavonte David has already suited up in the ‘Bucco Bruce’ gameday attire in his career, a credit to how long and productive of a career the star linebacker and future Ring of Honor member has had.

Although the uniforms have a strong stench of losing and failure attached to them, as they represent many of the darker periods in Tampa Bay’s history, many enjoy the prospects of a return to old and are looking forward to seeing the team’s classic look on Sundays.



The Buccaneers teased the return of their "creamsicle" uniforms for next season ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/zpNko24pzN — PFF (@PFF) April 12, 2023

Bucco Bruce!!! — Eddie Lopez (@edlopez10) April 12, 2023

What do you think about the Buccaneers bringing back their throwbacks?



Poll The Buccaneers will be wearing their throwback uniforms again and that is... Great! Should I get a Mike Evans jersey?

I like the old uniforms, but not the old ways. If we win, I’ll like them.

Oh boy.

I miss Tom... vote view results 46% Great! Should I get a Mike Evans jersey? (32 votes)

21% I like the old uniforms, but not the old ways. If we win, I’ll like them. (15 votes)

11% Oh boy. (8 votes)

20% I miss Tom... (14 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

