Potential Landing Spots for Bucs Devin White

With the reports that Devin White has requested a trade from the Buccaneers, many have begun to think about what life without White may be like this coming season.

Now, there is no guarantee that White is dealt. He is still technically under contract for this season but it is fun to speculate where he could potentially go. Assuming the two sides are not able to agree on a new contract, these spots could make sense for the Bucs to send White to.

While the Seahawks had a reunion with Bobby Wagner and added Devin Bush this offseason, it was only a one year deal for each so they could look for a more long-term solution. Former first round pick Jordyn Brooks has been up and down so far during his career and also suffered a torn ACL late last season, so adding White could make sense. In terms of the cap situation, the Seahawks have 5.9 million dollars in available cap space according to Over The Cap. While that is not enough to fit White’s 11.7-million-dollar cap hit, they could make the moves to free up the necessary cap space.

Not to mention, Seattle has five picks in the top 100 selections in this year’s draft. Adding White could give the Seahawks a young player at a position of need and would not cut into their draft capital that much either.

In 2019, there was some thought that the Steelers liked both of the top linebackers in the class, Devin White and Devin Bush. White would end up being selected by the Buccaneers 5th overall and the Steelers selected Bush at 10th overall. Fast forward to 2023 and Bush is no longer on the Steelers, signing a one year deal with Seattle. The Steelers also released Myles Jack and added Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts.

Neither player should prevent Pittsburgh from having an interest in White. Like Seattle though, Pittsburgh does not currently have enough space to fit White’s salary in with just 9.8 million available but like the Seahawks, they can make the moves to free up that space if they wish. Pittsburgh also has some draft capital including two second round picks as well as a third round pick, so they could be a landing spot for White if they wish to add a player they missed out on in 2019.

The Bills lost one of their biggest free agents in Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears and have not done a ton to replace him. The Bills are the one team on this list firmly in win now mode, so this would be a major move to fill a big need for them.

As far as cap space goes, the Bills likely have less flexibility than the other teams on this list do. According to Over The Cap, they have 5.5 million dollars in cap space available but also have some pretty high priced contracts on the books. The Bills may see White as a pure one year rental and that may hurt his trade value. The Bills also lack the same amount of draft picks that the others have as they only have three picks in the top 100. Adding Devin White would be a bold move for a team looking to capture the Lombardi trophy.

A trade could be complicated for Tampa Bay to execute depending on if White is willing to play on the 5th year option elsewhere or if he wants a brand new extension immediately.

Time will tell when it comes to Devin White’s future in Tampa Bay. As the draft approaches, I’m sure the Bucs and White would like some more clarity on the situation and perhaps they get it by the end of April.