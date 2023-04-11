Report: Buccaneers Devin White Requests Trade

Huge news broke this afternoon when Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Buccaneers standout linebacker Devin White had requested a trade from the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2019.

Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 11, 2023

Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that the team does not wish to trade the 25 year old linebacker, but White wishes to be dealt. He is entering the 5th year option on his contract which was picked up by the Bucs last offseason. White is scheduled to make just under 12 million dollars this season, but wants a new deal. This could very well be a sign that negotiations on a new deal are not progressing.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added to the report and said that White had become frustrated with the lack of contract talks between the two sides.

In 2022, White had 124 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks. He has flashed high end potential at times, but other times has left a lot to be desired in both pass coverage and run defense. Regardless, it would be a huge piece of the Buccaneers defense that the unit would be missing.

We will see if the team can work out a contract with White or if both sides move on as the draft quickly approaches. However, if the Bucs are going to move him, it's best to do it ahead of the draft where they get extra capital and can replace him. A trade would also free up $11-million in cap space for next season.