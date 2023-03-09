SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans grade the new offensive staff

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just ended their trip to Indianapolis with a fresh new crew in attendance. Well, a fresh new crew as in a new offensive coaching staff. And the new staff seems well-liked by Tampa Bay fans already.

Now led by offensive coordinator Dave Canales, SB Nation asked Buccaneers fans how they would grade the newly formed staff under Canales.

The results were fairly positive in the latest SB Nation Reacts survey.

Of course we don’t truly know what the offense will look like until they hit the field (much less who the quarterback will really be). But with Canales and the additions of wide receivers coach Brad Idzik, running backs coach Skip Peete, and the promotion of Thad Lewis to quarterbacks coach, all seems good with the Tampa Bay fans.

