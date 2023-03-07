 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Buccaneers releasing Donovan Smith

The Buccaneers are releasing their 8-year veteran tackle Donovan Smith as they try to get under the salary cap

By Will.Walsh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially parting ways with much maligned offensive lineman Donovan Smith.

The move is not one that is unexpected, news of Smith’s pending release had previously been leaked. Donovan Smith had a very erratic career in Tampa, after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. He would appear to be the first domino to fall in what may be a long line of dominos as the Tampa Bay Bucs work to get cap compliant.

In terms of Smith’s replacement, the Buccaneers have a few options available to them. They could look to free agency for a veteran solution or try and bring in a young prospect through the draft. A potential plan that has intrigued Tampa Bay fans is the team deciding to look in-house for their next left tackle. Some have suggested that Tristan Wirfs may be a candidate to flips positions this season and try his hand on the left side of the line.

