Tampa Bay Buccaneers releasing Donovan Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially parting ways with much maligned offensive lineman Donovan Smith.

The #Bucs are releasing LT Donovan Smith today, per source. pic.twitter.com/uAckuA7dDo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2023

The move is not one that is unexpected, news of Smith’s pending release had previously been leaked. Donovan Smith had a very erratic career in Tampa, after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft. He would appear to be the first domino to fall in what may be a long line of dominos as the Tampa Bay Bucs work to get cap compliant.

The #Bucs have informed longtime LT Donovan Smith that he being released, a move that will save Tampa Bay $10M in cap space, while leaving $8M in dead money. Smith started 124 games in his eight years with Tampa Bay. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 7, 2023

In terms of Smith’s replacement, the Buccaneers have a few options available to them. They could look to free agency for a veteran solution or try and bring in a young prospect through the draft. A potential plan that has intrigued Tampa Bay fans is the team deciding to look in-house for their next left tackle. Some have suggested that Tristan Wirfs may be a candidate to flips positions this season and try his hand on the left side of the line.

