Bucs QB receives praise at the combine

The Buccaneers’ quarterback situation has been a hot topic of conversation since the announcement of Tom Brady’s re-retirement. The Buccaneers have stood behind Kyle Trask throughout the questions they’ve fielded in Indianapolis.

Today in his time with the media, Florida offensive linemen Richard Gouraige seemed to agree as he took a moment to offer up a quick behind the scenes glimpse into what he remembers about Kyle Trask from his time at Florida.

Gouraige also went on to say, “I already know he’s going to do big things, he’s gonna seize the moment... He’s been waiting for his opportunity [and] when he gets out theres he’s going to definitely light it up.”

Trask is set up to be featured as the most likely candidate to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week one starter for the 2023 season and this offseason he has received praise on multiple fronts regarding his high level of work ethic. Jason Licht and Todd Bowles have each taken their opportunities in front of the microphone to detail Trask’s drive and effort when nobody is around to see it and it seems that some of those who have played alongside him would agree with that sentiment.



