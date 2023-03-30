Bucs announce the signing of Chase McLaughlin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed unrestricted free agent kicker Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin (6-0, 190) enters his fifth NFL season since signing with the Buffalo Bills as a college free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 47 career games between the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. In his career, McLaughlin has converted on 67-of-85 (78.8%) field goal attempts and 88-of-90 (97.8%) extra points for a total of 289 kicking points. He has been successful on 17-of-21 attempts from 50-or-more yards. His 81% rate from that distance is the second-highest in NFL history among players with at least 20 attempts.

During the 2022 season with the Colts, McLaughlin recorded a career-high 30 field goals, good for eighth-most in the NFL and tops among kickers who did not appear in all 17 games. He totaled nine field goals from 50-or-more yards, setting Indianapolis’ single-season franchise record.

The Cypress, Texas, native played collegiately at Illinois. During the 2018 season, McLaughlin led the Big Ten in field goals per game, won the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year award and was voted first-team All-Big Ten.

(This report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)