Buccaneers announce they have re-signed Deadrin Senat

Via the Tampa Bay Buccaneers communications department, the team announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

Senat (6-1, 305) has played in 34 career games, logging 51 tackles (four for loss), six quarterback hits, one sack and one fumble recovery. In the 2022 campaign, Senat appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers, finishing with 17 tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack. He originally entered the league as a third-round selection (No. 90 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Immokalee, Florida, native played collegiately at the University of South Florida from 2013-17, earning all-conference honors in his final two seasons with the Bulls. Senat wears No. 95 for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs also made another addition Tuesday. The team reportedly signed kicker Chase McLaughlin, a 26-year-old free agent from the Indianapolis Colts.

McLaughlin has a big leg, hitting 13 of 16 field goal attempts from over 50 yards the past two seasons according to JoeBucsFan. This is a big deal for a team that could have an offense in 2023 that may not go deep into opponent territory very often.