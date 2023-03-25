SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans like the Baker Mayfield signing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been considered in several circles to have done well this free agency period considering how they went in without any room to work with, salary cap-wise.

But if we all know Jason Licht and Co. by now, salary cap issues are never truly issues with this team. This offseason was no different.

One of their biggest signings was quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bucs fans were asked if they liked the move and the latest SB Nations Reacts survey revealed that 85-percent of Bucs fans really liked the decision to sign him.

That hasn’t been all the Buccaneers have done.

They have been able to bring back guys like Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, Anthony Nelson, and Aaron Stinnie among some others.

And Tampa Bay fans give the Buccaneers a “B” grade for their current haul.

