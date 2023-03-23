Buccaneers release kicker Ryan Succop

The Buccaneers made another cap saving move, but one that was far from unexpected. After three seasons with the team, Tampa Bay announced that kicker Ryan Succop has been released - saving the team $3.75-million in cap space.

Succop gave the Bucs stability at a position where they knew nothing but volatility for the better part of a decade. While draft pick Matt Gay has gone on to great success in the NFL, he was far from a sure thing when with the Bucs. Add that to a list that also includes Roberto Aguayo, Chandler Catanzaro, Cairo Santos, Nick Folk, Kyle Brindza, Pat Murray, Rian Lindell, Connor Barth, and Mike Nugent.

Succop stepped in during the 2020 season and would go on to make 84-of-99 kicks for an 84.8% completion rate. However, when it came to the 50-yarders Succop struggled with just 3-of-10 made over the three seasons. It reached a point where if the field goal would be more than around 47-yards, the Bucs would often go for it on fourth down rather than take the chance.

Succop was also nearly automatic on extra points, making 132-of-141 attempts. Succop finished as the Bucs’ all-time leader in field goal percentage, sixth all time in field goals made, and is eighth on the Bucs’ all-time scoring list with 384 points.

The Bucs have had kicker Jose Borregales in training camp the last few seasons and he may get a shot at the job - but Tampa Bay will also have some options in the upcoming draft such as Michigan standout Jake Moody who finished last season with 29-of-35 field goals made and a season long of 59.