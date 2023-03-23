Buccaneers announce the signing of defensive tackle Greg Gaines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

Gaines (6-1, 312) joins the Buccaneers after spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. In his career, Gaines has totaled 122 tackles (11 for loss), 24 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He has logged 8.5 sacks over the last two seasons, tied for 12th-most among defensive tackles during that span.

He was originally selected by the Rams in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington.

Referring to the University of Washington, Gaines was teammate with current Bucs defensive tackle and captain Vita Vea. Both played with each other from 2014 to 2017. They will now once again play alongside each other for at least one season.

Gaines’ contract is reportedly worth $3.5-million for one year. His previously projected earnings based off Spotrac’s market value had him at an annual average salary just south of $8-million off four years.

This deal appears to be an incredibly good bargain for Tampa Bay

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)