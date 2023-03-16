Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign running back Chase Edmonds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed free agent running back Chase Edmonds to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum of $1.08 million. The signing comes on the heels of the Bucs officially releasing Leonard Fournette. The Bucs did show interest in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but his price tag might have been too high for the Bucs to handle.

The #Bucs are signing FA RB Chase Edmonds to a 1-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

Good value signing for Bucs in getting running back Chase Edmonds on a one-year, veteran minimum salary. That should be a $1.08 million base, $152,500 bonus. Good depth behind Rachaad White for 2023. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2023

Chase Edmonds is 26, four years in Arizona and then split last season between Miami and Denver. Has shown good pass-catching ability -- a combined 96 catches in 2020-21. Career rushing average is 4.5 yards per carry, totaling 1,796 yards. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2023

Edmonds will receive a $152,500 signing bonus and provides experienced depth behind second year running back Rachaad White, and fourth year running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. 2023 will be Edmonds sixth year in the NFL, and the Bucs will be the fourth team he has played on. Edmonds has played in 70 games in his career, and has 1,796 yards rushing, and 1,078 yards receiving.

Rushing & Receiving Table Games Rushing Receiving Total Yds Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Rush Yds TD 1D Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV 2018 22 ARI RB 29 16 0 60 208 2 14 29 3.5 13.0 3.8 23 20 103 5.2 0 5 13 1.3 6.4 87.0% 4.5 80 3.9 311 2 1 2 2019 23 ARI RB 29 13 2 60 303 4 12 37 5.1 23.3 4.6 21 12 105 8.8 1 5 31 0.9 8.1 57.1% 5.0 72 5.7 408 5 0 3 2020 24 ARI RB 29 16 2 97 448 1 22 32 4.6 28.0 6.1 67 53 402 7.6 4 21 30 3.3 25.1 79.1% 6.0 150 5.7 850 5 2 6 2021 25 ARI RB 2 12 11 116 592 2 32 54 5.1 49.3 9.7 53 43 311 7.2 0 11 36 3.6 25.9 81.1% 5.9 159 5.7 903 2 1 7 2022 26 2TM RB 13 3 68 245 2 8 28 3.6 18.8 5.2 24 16 157 9.8 1 7 27 1.2 12.1 66.7% 6.5 84 4.8 402 3 0 3 DEN RB 19 5 1 26 125 0 2 25 4.8 25.0 5.2 7 6 61 10.2 0 3 27 1.2 12.2 85.7% 8.7 32 5.8 186 0 0 1 MIA RB 2 8 2 42 120 2 6 28 2.9 15.0 5.3 17 10 96 9.6 1 4 15 1.3 12.0 58.8% 5.6 52 4.2 216 3 0 2 Career 70 18 401 1796 11 96 54 4.5 25.7 5.7 188 144 1078 7.5 6 56 36 2.1 15.4 76.6% 5.7 545 5.3 2874 17 4 21 4 yrs ARI 57 15 333 1551 9 80 54 4.7 27.2 5.8 164 128 921 7.2 5 42 36 2.2 16.2 78.0% 5.6 461 5.4 2472 14 4 18 1 yr DEN 5 1 26 125 0 2 25 4.8 25.0 5.2 7 6 61 10.2 0 3 27 1.2 12.2 85.7% 8.7 32 5.8 186 0 1 1 yr MIA 8 2 42 120 2 6 28 2.9 15.0 5.3 17 10 96 9.6 1 4 15 1.3 12.0 58.8% 5.6 52 4.2 216 3 2 View Original Table

Generated 3/16/2023. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/16/2023.

The Buccaneers may look to add another running back in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft or bring in an undrafted free agent for training camp.

Regardless of which path they choose, the Bucs have gotten younger, and less expensive, during this year’s free agency period.