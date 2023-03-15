BREAKING: Buccaneers to sign QB Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have themselves a QB. It was reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that Baker Mayfield is signing a year deal with the Buccaneers with a value of up to $8.5 million dollars. Mayfield was always high on the Bucs list of available options at the quarterback position and will now get the chance to compete for the starting quarterback job this upcoming season with former second-round pick Kyle Trask.

The #Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources.



Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27. pic.twitter.com/yeNIrndN7E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

It will be Mayfield’s fourth team in the past calendar year as he has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers (Traded from Browns), and LA Rams (released from Panthers). Mayfield will be 28 when the season starts and give the Bucs an option with high upside at the quarterback position if Kyle Trask is not able to win the starting job. While Mayfield’s stats last season were not great (2,163 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in ten starts) he has still shown the ability to be a good quarterback in the past with the Browns even leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 where they were able to win in the wildcard round before getting bounced in the divisional round.

The former number one overall pick figures to be a good fit for Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales’ offense which will look to take pressure off the quarterback and give them easier throws to make out of exotic formations. We will see whether or not Mayfield can look to revive his career in Tampa Bay as this appears to be one of his best, and maybe final chances to do so.