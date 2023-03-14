Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade guard Shaq Mason to Houston Texans

Shaq Mason is on the move. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have traded Shaq Mason and a 2023 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2023 6th-round pick. The move comes after it was reported during the start of the open negotiating period on March 13th that the Buccaneers would explore the possibility of trading Mason and would release him if they were unable to find a trade partner.

The #Bucs are trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the #Texans, per source. pic.twitter.com/yTuKnw1Xgs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Mason leaves the Bucs after being acquired last season in a trade with the New England Patriots and overall playing well in his first season in Tampa Bay. The move will free up around $5-million dollars in cap space for the Bucs and the team will look to get younger at their guard positions. Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, and John Molchon are players on the Bucs current roster who will look to compete for starting snaps at both guard positions. The team can also bring back veteran guard Aaron Stinnie for a less expensive option and even explore the possibility of taking a guard in the upcoming NFL draft as well.

They make a tough decision here in an effort to free up cap space, get younger along their offensive line, and continue an already sizable shakeup to their offense that will continue to grow throughout this offseason.