 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL Free Agency Open Negotiating Window Tracker

Keep track of all the latest rumors and negotiations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their pending free agents here

By James Yarcho Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of pending free agents and this time around, they won’t be able to keep them all. Some of the biggest names for the Bucs that we could see walk out the door are Lavonte David, Mike Edwards, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Keanu Neal.

While there will be some players returning - and new players coming in - this is an opportunity for the Bucs to hit “reset” on the spending spree from the last three seasons and start to put pieces around a still very talented core of players that can have them right back in contention over the next few seasons. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a few lumps along the way.

While free agency and the new league year doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, teams and players can begin negotiating contracts Monday at noon that can or will be signed beginning Wednesday. To keep up with the latest news regarding the Bucs and their NFC South rivals, follow the threat below;

NOTE: Tweets will appear with the newest ones first and will be updated constantly throughout the next two days. Continue to check back for the latest updates.

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...