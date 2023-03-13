Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL Free Agency Open Negotiating Window Tracker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of pending free agents and this time around, they won’t be able to keep them all. Some of the biggest names for the Bucs that we could see walk out the door are Lavonte David, Mike Edwards, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Keanu Neal.

While there will be some players returning - and new players coming in - this is an opportunity for the Bucs to hit “reset” on the spending spree from the last three seasons and start to put pieces around a still very talented core of players that can have them right back in contention over the next few seasons. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a few lumps along the way.

While free agency and the new league year doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, teams and players can begin negotiating contracts Monday at noon that can or will be signed beginning Wednesday. To keep up with the latest news regarding the Bucs and their NFC South rivals, follow the threat below;

NOTE: Tweets will appear with the newest ones first and will be updated constantly throughout the next two days. Continue to check back for the latest updates.

The #Bucs are exploring trade possibilities with guard Shaq Mason, per sources. With a $9.6M cap hit, Mason could become a cap casualty for the cap-strapped Bucs. A quality guard appears ready to enter the market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

I spoke with #Bucs LB Lavonte David as the NFL's negotiating window is now open.



David is pretty relaxed and in great spirits.



“I’m just sitting back and waiting to see what calls come in and where the best fit is," David told me. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2023

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Tampa Bay Bucs have shown interest in both QB Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Falcons and OG Chris Lindstrom have reached an agreement on a mega-extension, per source. One of league's best guards will stay put. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Good piece here. He has Jamel Dean going to the Patriots and Lavonte David to the Raiders. However if David leaves, I would think it would be to try and win a ring and Las Vegas doesn’t seem ready to do that in the AFC West. https://t.co/GUxKvbg4tn — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 13, 2023

From @GMFB: Baker Mayfield and the #Bucs appear to be a good match. pic.twitter.com/IylvYu2gWO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!