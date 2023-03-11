Carolina Panthers make move for number one pick

The NFC South in the last week has seen the New Orleans Saints sign quarterback Derek Carr and now the Carolina Panthers have made a trade with the Chicago Bears to secure the number one pick in the NFL Draft to try and land their franchise quarterback;

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

While it’s unknown which quarterback the Panthers are pursuing, the most likely candidates are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Either way, Carolina is looking to strike gold like they did in 2011 when they selected Cam Newton - who went on to be their quarterback for nine straight seasons, won an MVP, and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

Now, the Buccaneers are facing a complete change to the NFC South landscape. After having Tom Brady for three seasons, the Bucs are looking to start Kyle Trask in the upcoming year. The hope is that Trask has had enough time to develop behind Brady and will be ready to make the team competitive in the division - but that job just got a lot tougher.

As we’ve seen year after year, draft picks don’t always pan out - but the Panthers took a significant step on Friday to set their franchise up to compete for the NFC South crown in 2023 and - if they get the right guy - far, far beyond.

