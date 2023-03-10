Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructure defensive tackle Vita Vea’s contract

Bucs restructure Vita Vea’s contract, trim about $9 million from salary cap https://t.co/9w45Yy0tOw — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 10, 2023

Star defensive tackle Vita Vea is once again helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get their finances in order, by agreeing to restructure his contract for the second consecutive year. The team will be converting a large amount of Vea’s $12.5 million base salary into a signing bonus for the 2023 season. The move is expected to save the Bucs close to $9 million as they attempt to get under the salary cap.

The Bucs are currently more than $49 million over the $224.8 million salary cap and must be under this number by Wednesday at 4 p.m. So far, the Bucs have released veterans Donovan Smith, Leonard Fournette, and Cameron Brate, as they work to cut down their massive cap number.

Vita Vea signed a four-year contract in January 2022 worth $71 million. He converted a portion of this contract into a signing bonus last year, which helped get the Bucs under the cap in 2022. Other moves are still to come by Wednesday, including the expected restructuring of cornerback Carlton Davis’s contract, and wide receiver Chris Godwin’s contract.