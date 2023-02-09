Ronde Barber selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Good things come to those who wait and for legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ cornerback Ronde Barber that good thing is his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Barber, who played 241 games with the Bucs during his 16 year career, is the only NFL player in history to have over 40 interceptions and 25 sacks and he did so while revolutionizing the cornerback position. While today’s NFL has a nickel corner as, essentially, a starter on the defense that wasn’t the case when Barber played.

A guy that bounced between outside corner and nickel, Barber was a guy that made the nickel position what it is today as most fans know it to be. His ability to get to the quarterback would cause opposing signal callers to pause - or make crucial mistakes when he would show blitz and drop back in coverage as he did in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles when Barber intercepted a Donovan McNabb pass and took it all the way for the game sealing touchdown, sending the Bucs to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Barber is the Buccaneers’ all time leader in interceptions with 47, defensive touchdowns with 14, started a franchise record 232 consecutive games, is second all-time in tackles with 1,428, and is eighth all-time in sacks with 28.

This was Barber’s third consecutive year being named a finalist for the Hall of Fame before finally breaking through with his fellow class of 2023 that include Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, Zach Thomas, and Don Coryell. Barber also joins his teammates Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, John Lynch, and Revis as well as his former coach Tony Dungy in Canton.

