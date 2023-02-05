This week at the Senior Bowl Part 5 - Daniel Scott has a surprise planned for everyone in a couple of weeks

Senior Bowl week is over, finished, behind us. As I and other media members return home from Mobile Alabama, a thank you is most definitely in order. The experience of the 2023 Senior Bowl and of Mobile as a whole was fantastic and one that I look forward to repeating in the future. Even though the week is officially over, there is still so much more to cover from Mobile so the series will see another installment.

In part four we talked in depth about the Buccaneers current situation at the safety position. Focusing in on players leaving for free agency in years past and present.

For all of those reasons and more JL Skinner was the first safety covered in our series, Daniel Scott will now be the second.

Scott started off his week of Senior Bowl practices with a grand introduction. On day one of practice Scott dropped out into an underneath zone and undercut a route on the sideline for a beautiful interception.

Daniel Scott is a guy who has really helped himself this week. Shows a very natural feel for underneath zone coverage, flashes great ball skills almost has a nickel's skillset #seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE — Will Walsh (@Will_Walsh_NFL) February 2, 2023

Throughout the week, it became more and more obvious that Scott has a nice instinctual feel for the game of football. He may be a defensive player, but he is not awkward or uncomfortable with the ball in his hands. He excels in these situations, and it will serve him well as a playmaker at the next level as it did this week.

I took some time to speak with Scott. I asked him about the next steps in his draft process and what he was the most excited for, he answered confidently and bluntly—

“All of it, I’m gonna surprise everyone.”

Speaking on what players he admires or emulates his game after, he mentioned two names. Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer, and a safety we at Bucsnation.com are quite familiar with, our very own Antione Winfield Jr. When elaborating on why, he had this to say about Poyer—

“He’s highly intelligent, can play down low, can play in the post. [He] can kind of do it all and that’s what I’m trying to show.”

At the Senior Bowl Scott officially measured in at six feet 210 pounds. Antione Winfield Jr is listed at five feet nine inches and 203 pounds on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website, making Scott the slightly bigger player. Similar to Winfield Jr. in his Bucs career, Scott was moved around a good amount during his week of practice. From the deep third to up in the box, Scott showed he’s capable of filling a variety of roles for a defense. With Winfield Jr. as Tampa Bay’s lone returning starter from last season at the safety position, it will be interesting to see what kind of player Todd Bowles chooses to pair him with. The draft presents vastly different types of prospects like JL Skinner, a raw, physical marvel, standing at six feet four inches tall and simultaneously a player like Daniel Scott who is more traditionally statured coming pre-baked with good instincts and playmaking ability that consistently show up on the field.



