SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans want Kyle Trask to be the starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a position that asks a very important question. Who will be the starting quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired? There could be some options available as they head into the free agency period, but the majority of fans feel the answer to the question is on the roster.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, Bucs fans were asked what the team should do at quarterback and the majority would like to see Kyle Trask start.

As you can see the in the results below, 31-percent of the fans would like to see Trask start for the Buccaneers. However, in a very close second, 26-percent of fans would like the team to make a move for Derek Carr who is practically already out of Las Vegas.

One thing may be certain and that is that whatever the decision made at the position may also be tied to the hiring of an offensive coordinator — which the team is still currently in the process of interviewing candidates.

