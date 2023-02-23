Report: Kyle Trask ‘likely’ to start Week 1 for the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t come out and named 24-year-old quarterback Kyle Trask the starter for the 2023 season. Not officially. Yet?

But they may not have to. NFL reporter Jeff Darlington states that the Bucs will likely be starting Trask under center this season.

Oh, and he adds that he thinks general manager Jason Licht believes Trask is the best quarterback in the division.

The #Bucs will likely go ahead with QB Kyle Trask as their Week 1 starter, per Jeff Darlington



He added that he thinks GM Jason Licht believes that "Kyle Trask is the best QB in the division."

Tampa Bay is well into the post-Tom Brady era. And because of that, their salary cap situation is in shambles for the moment as they eat up the salary that was originally pushed to this year. So by default, Trask is the starter for now as he is the only quarterback under contract.

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales said as much during his introductory press conference but there is another maybe of the Buccaneers front office that gave a bit more of a confidence vote for Trask.

Former head coach and current Senior Advisor to the team Bruce Arians said Wednesday that the team is in good hands with the young signal caller.

Arians recently emphasized once again how they will look behind the infamous door No. 2 for a quarterback, like the door they found Tom Brady standing behind. But that tone changed slightly (slightly) apparently and with players recently supporting Trask, too, then this could very well be the Bucs future.

For now, at least.