Buccaneers add Two Assistants to Coaching Staff, Promote One

Now that the Buccaneers have found their offensive coordinator in Dave Canales, they have begun to fill out the rest of the staff and they also added a defensive assistant.

The news first broke when it was reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network that former Dallas Cowboys RBs coach, Skip Peete was joining the Bucs in the same position.

Peete, 60, has had numerous different stops in the NFL, being the RBs coach for the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys twice, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams. He brings a ton of experience and has coached some of the top backs in the league such as Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard, Todd Gurley and Matt Forte. Peete replaces Todd McNair who was let go shortly after Tampa’s season ended last month.

The Bucs also nabbed another assistant from the Cowboys, this time on the defensive side of the ball in George Edwards to be their outside linebackers coach. Like Peete, Edwards has a lot of experience in the league and has even been a defensive coordinator in Washington and Buffalo and was also the co defensive coordinator in Minnesota from 2016-2019. A fun fact about Edwards is that he had actually interviewed for the Bucs vacant head coaching job in 2019 before they hired Bruce Arians.

The last assistant news was that Thad Lewis, who has been on the Bucs staff since 2021 as the assistant WRs coach, was being promoted to QBs coach. The news was broken by none other than Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith.

My boy Thad Lewis got the Bucs QB coach job! Bro that’s crazy. So happy for the progress of everyone in our camp.



I was a freshman in HS starting QB on varsity and went to watch HML v Northwestern and Thad was QB at HML.



3 years ago we spoke this up! — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 21, 2023

Lewis, 35, was a QB in the NFL from 2010-2017 and played for numerous teams. He finally gets a shot at coaching and continues to rise up the ranks in the NFL and the Buccaneers organization.

The Bucs reshaping of their coaching staff may or may not be done, but they added a lot of experience with Peete and Edwards as well as potential with Lewis.