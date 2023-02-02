2023 Senior Bowl Day 3 Recap: Practice wraps as more prospects build momentum

Today was the final practice of the Senior Bowl, and it ended on a high note with a lot of prospects continuing to build momentum for themselves heading into the remainder of the pre-draft process. In this article, we are going to be taking a look at the third day of practice and talk about things that did and didn’t impress with both the National and American Teams and who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be interested in.

National Team Recap

Boise State JL Skinner has struggled throughout the course of the Senior Bowl and unfortunately, today was no different. Skinner struggled yet again in coverage today and was beaten a handful of times by WRs in one on one drills. Skinner has great length and size which cannot be taught but really does have a lot of work to do in terms of the overall technique in coverage.

Louisville QB Jared Cunningham and Brigham Young QB Jaren Hall both had some bright moments today both at passing the football and running the football. Both aren’t expected to be selected highly in the NFL Draft but I believe both have shown enough to be considered developmental QB’s for a handful of NFL teams around the league.

Troy OL Jake Andrews I feel has done a good job of building his stock over this week in Mobile. Andrews has improved every day he has been out on the field and has shown some good looks as a blocker both in the pass and in the run. Andrews has good size and could be seen as a developmental OL at the NFL level.

American Team Recap

Alabama has had a ton of great players here in Mobile including D-linemen DJ Dale, and Byron Young, O-linemen Tyler Steen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and TE Cameron Latu who have all very good moments in Mobile. I’ve been especially impressed with the defensive and offensive lines and all four should be at minimum developmental backups in the NFL.

Overall I’ve been impressed with QBs Max Duggan out of TCU, Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee, and Clayton Tune out of Houston I think that they’ve done a very good job of making the most of their opportunities and completing some difficult throws and showing good mobility inside and outside of the pocket.

It was another good day for the WRs on the American team as Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, and Ole Miss’ Johnathan Mingo both had some very good moments in 1 on 1 situations against corners today and did a very good job of getting separation and making tough contested catches.

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has been that dude at running back at the Senior Bowl and that continued today as he made multiple big plays on offense in team drills throughout the course of the day. Spears has done a fantastic job of building up his stock and could be one of the top risers coming out of the Senior Bowl this week.

With the final practice of the Senior Bowl concluding, the only thing that is left to be done is for the game to be played which Bucs Nation’s own James Hill and Will Walsh will be covering as well in Mobile, Alabama. Make sure you stay tuned for all coverage of the Senior Bowl!