Defensive focus at the Senior Bowl as Buccaneers meet with more prospects

Speaking to Bucs Nations own James Hill, it was confirmed that Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks, Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Mississippi State DL Cameron Young II, and Oklahoma RB Erica Gray have all met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Senior Bowl. All players are interesting prospects and have showcased a lot of abilities so far in the Senior Bowl. Let's go over them briefly and see how they could fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks

Brooks has showcased some very good pass-rushing skills in the practices here at mobile and at a size of 6’3 and 303 pounds, Brooks would be a very good fit for a Todd Bowles style of defense in Tampa Bay. Brooks can be an option for the Bucs in this upcoming draft in the middle rounds and possibly even earlier if he is able to generate more buzz for himself and would be a great addition given all of the depth that the Bucs are losing in their front seven and the defensive line.

Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

This man is an absolute monster and has been tearing it up so far at the senior bowl. It seems like the more time goes on, the more comfortable he gets, and the more he continues to win against any offensive lineman that he goes up against in Mobile, Alabama. Coming in at 6’1 and 284, Adebawore would be another player that would fit very well into a Todd Bowles defense and I believe could give the Bucs start player potential based on what I’ve seen in Mobile.

Mississippi State DL Cameron Young II

Young seems to be improving more and more as the practices continue here in Mobile. Young had a relatively quiet day 1 of the Senior Bowl but really came alive in day 2 and was able to showcase some very good pass-rushing abilities and determination on every rep he participated in. At 6’3, 304 pounds, Young would provide another big body along the defensive line next to Vita Vea and Logan Hall and could continue to develop for the Bucs if he is taken in the upcoming draft.

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

I really like Eric Gray out of Oklahoma. I think Gray is an all-around good RB and has been able to showcase his skills in all forms as a runner, receiver, and blocker throughout his limited time here in Mobile. While one can argue the Bucs don’t need a running back, Leonard Fournette’s future is up in the air, especially with the retirement of Tom Brady and the team could always use another back to compliment Rachaad White. I think Gray could certainly be that player and is a little bit of a sleeper player in this upcoming draft.

Stay tuned for more coverage from James Hill and Will Walsh from the 2023 senior bowl this offseason!