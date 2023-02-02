2023 Senior Bowl Day 2 Recap: More prospects shine in Mobile

The 2023 Senior Bowl practices continued today and Bucs Nation Writers James Hill and Will Walsh were there to cover the second day of practice. In this article, we are going to be taking a look at the second day of practice and talk about things that did and didn’t impress with both the National and American Teams and who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be interested in.

National Team Recap

Boise state safety JL Skinner struggled for the second day in a row at practice today. Skinner has length and size, but has struggled with techniques and has been getting beat multiple times in practice during the course of the past two days.

Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly got an incredible interception during practice today off of Louisville QB Malik Cunningham in what was possibly the top play of the day in practice.

Defensive linemen Nesta Jade Silvera out of Arizona State, and Karl Brooks out of Bowling Green both had solid days yet again today and had good moments throughout 1 on 1 drills for the second day in a row.

Cody Mauch had a really rough day of practice today and got beat very bad multiple times in 1 on 1 drills throughout the day.

In my opinion, Northwestern Adetomiwa Adebawore was the best player on either side of the football today and was phenomenal in 1 on 1 matchups defeating every lineman he went against.

Amercian Team Recap

Georgia DB Christopher Smith II continued to show great skills in coverage today and was very sticky when covering receivers in 1 on 1 and 7 on 7 drills.

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray continued to showcase great skills as a runner, receiver, and blocker throughout practice today and was very fluid in in all drills he participated in.

South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens, Alabama DL Byron Young, Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmon all looked very good in practice for the second day in a row and continued to showcase their run-stopping and pass-rushing abilities in 1 on 1’s and in team drills as well.

I think that the QB’s for the American team have been doing a much better job than the QB’s on the National team. TCU’s Max Duggan, Shepherds Tyson Bagent, Houstons Clayton Tune, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker have all had good moments throughout the process and have made some great throws throughout.

Stay tuned here on BucsNation for all updates regarding the Senior Bowl and which prospects will continue to shine and possibly draw interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!