Buccaneers to bring in Brad Idzik as wide receivers coach

It appears that new offensive coordinator Dave Canales is getting his staff together quickly, starting with the guy that will be working with one of the best units the Buccaneers have to offer - the wide receivers. Brad Idzik, the assistant wide receivers coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019-2020 then again in 2022. In 2021, he was the assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach in Seattle;

#Seahawks GM John Schneider said on @SeattleSports Brad Idzik, previously Seattle's assistant WR coach, will join Dave Canales in Tampa Bay as the Bucs' receivers coach. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) February 17, 2023

Prior to his coaching career, Idzik played wide receiver for Lehigh in 2010 before transferring to Wake Forest for 2011-2013.

Canales is certainly going to surround himself with coaches he trusts and knows, so that means the Bucs may poach quite a few members of the Seahawks staff in the coming weeks. This move was confirmed by Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Idzik will replace Kevin Garver as the receivers coach after Garver was brought in by Bruce Arians in 2019. Given the performance of the rushing attack in 2022, it’s certainly reasonable to think that Canales’ next moves will be the replacements of Harold Goodwin, Kacy Rodgers, and/or Todd McNair to revamp the running backs coaching. Goodwin, who serves as the run game coordinator and assistant head coach, could find a different spot on the staff while Rodgers also serves as run game coordinator and defensive line coach. McNair may prove to be the odd man out in this equation.

More changes coming to the Bucs’ offensive staff as Canales gets his crew ready to take over for the 2022 season.