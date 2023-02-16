Bucs officially announce the hire of Canales as their new OC

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today named Dave Canales as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Canales joins the Buccaneers after spending the past 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-22), where he has helped the organization to 10 playoff appearances, two conference championships and a Super Bowl XLVIII title. Canales originally joined the Seahawks as an offensive quality control coach (2010-12) before being elevated to assistant quarterbacks coach (2013-14) and later wide receivers coach (2015-17), quarterbacks coach (2018-19, 2022) and pass game coordinator (2020-21).

“We are excited to announce Dave Canales as our new offensive coordinator,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. “I want to thank the various candidates that we interviewed throughout this very thorough process. Dave has done a great job in a variety of roles with Seattle the past 13 years and he brings a passion for coaching and an energy level that players just seem to respond to. He has played a significant part in the development and growth of many Seahawks players who have contributed to their offensive success over the past decade, and I look forward to seeing what he will do with our players on offense. The more we talked, the more it became apparent that we are very similar in how we approach the game, and I am confident that he will find a way to maximize our strengths on offense.”

As quarterbacks coach in 2022, Canales instructed Geno Smith to his first career Pro Bowl selection, in addition to receiving Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). Smith was also named the NFL’s Most Improved Player by the PFWA after leading the NFL with a 69.8% completion percentage and setting career highs in completions (399), passing yards (4,282) and passing touchdowns (30).

The Seahawks excelled offensively during Canales’ tenure in Seattle, recording 7.61 passing yards per attempt and 4.53 rushing yards per attempt over the 13-year run. Seattle was the only offense to rank in the top five in both of those categories during that span. With Canales’ guidance, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined Peyton Manning as the only players in league history with 3,000-or-more passing yards and 20-plus passing touchdowns in each of their first 10 seasons. In addition, while Canales was Seattle’s pass game coordinator in 2020, wide receiver Tyler Lockett established a new franchise record with 100 receptions, while fellow wide receiver D.K. Metcalf set a new franchise mark with 1,303 receiving yards.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Canales spent one season as an assistant strength coach and video assistant at the University of Southern California in 2009, while also working with the quarterbacks. He made the jump to USC from El Camino (California) College (2006-08), where he was the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator before coaching the quarterbacks in his final season. During that time, he worked as a part-time coach at the annual Pete Carroll football camps where he built a relationship with Carroll. Canales began his coaching career as the head freshman/sophomore coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Carson High School, from 2004-05. He played wide receiver at Azusa Pacific University from 1993-2003, being named team captain twice, and earned his degree in business administration in 2003.

A native of Harbor City, California, Canales and his wife, Lizzy, have four children: Ashby, Benjamin, Beatrice and Amaya.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)