Dave Canales is ‘ready to get to work’ as Buccaneers offensive coordinator

News of the Buccaneers hire of Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator comes as a surprise — or perhaps even a disappointment — for many. But that doesn’t mean that Canales is paying any attention to any of that.

In fact, he’s ready to go.

The 41-year-old play caller posted a message on Twitter saying he is ready to work, and ready to win some championships.

Let’s go @Buccaneers ! Ready to get to work, get better every day and win some championships! Thankful to be part of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nation! Let’s Get It! — Dave Canales (@DcoachCanales) February 16, 2023

Canales won’t have an easy task to start, though. Tampa Bay has yet to really solidify the starting quarterback position. Quarterback Kyle Trask is the only one under contract, and while many feel he should be the starter (even players) the Bucs haven’t committed to anything so far this offseason at the position. Plus, their salary cap situation may give them some difficulties bringing in a top tier veteran if that is what they are hoping to do.

Regardless, Canales is no stranger to challenges. Coming from a background of faith as a young preacher, the new Buccaneers offensive coordinator has risen to every challenge in life including throughout his young coaching career from his time at USC and throughout his time with the Seattle Seahawks coaching various positions — including Seattle’s quarterbacks like Geno Smith and former quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy on a show called “Beyond the Game” on YouTube from December of 2021, he talked about what he has learned throughout his time coaching and the obstacles he has faced through life.

You can see the segment in its entirety below.